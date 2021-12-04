Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Kelly Services worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

