Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Century Communities worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 108,087.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 136.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,321,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,496,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $77.13 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

