Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTRS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.86 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71).

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

