Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.35. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

