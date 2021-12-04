Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.35. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.