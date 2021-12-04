Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

