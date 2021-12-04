Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.