Critical Contrast: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,707.55 -$49.87 million N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 26.92 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocugen beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

