Financial Analysis: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 690.98 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.16 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -2.04

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 265.26%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 501.58%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

