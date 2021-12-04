Purple Innovation (PRPL) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

Risk & Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 119.53%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 161.50 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 8.88

Purple Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

