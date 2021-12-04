Comparing Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pulmonx alerts:

75.8% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulmonx and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 33.45 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -24.16 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 3.87 $133.89 million $2.54 24.68

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31% Integra LifeSciences 14.19% 17.33% 7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pulmonx and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Integra LifeSciences 0 4 3 0 2.43

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.55%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.