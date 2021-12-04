Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $522.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.