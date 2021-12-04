Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

