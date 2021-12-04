Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.