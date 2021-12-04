Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

FR opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

