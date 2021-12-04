Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.75.

TSE:TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

