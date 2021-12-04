Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. BioVie has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $46.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.