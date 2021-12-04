PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Set at C$7.50 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

In other PRO Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

