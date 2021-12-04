Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

