Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.00 ($263.64).

Allianz stock opened at €198.38 ($225.43) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

