Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

