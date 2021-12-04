DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.85.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $267.62. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

