Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.