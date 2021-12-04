NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.