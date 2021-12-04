Short Interest in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Declines By 19.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

