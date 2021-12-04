Short Interest in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Declines By 19.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.