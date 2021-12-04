NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,302 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 156,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

