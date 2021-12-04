NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EMD opened at $12.92 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.