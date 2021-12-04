Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) PT Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $4,779,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

