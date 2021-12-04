Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.70.

NYSE:BNS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

