Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

