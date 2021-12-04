Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 990 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

