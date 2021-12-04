Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 611 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

