Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 71,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,184,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 328,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

