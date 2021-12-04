DNB Asset Management AS Has $294,000 Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

