DNB Asset Management AS Sells 34,992 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

