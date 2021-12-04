DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

