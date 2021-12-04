Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.