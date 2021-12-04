Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $86.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

