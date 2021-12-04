Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,359 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $135.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

