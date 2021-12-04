Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.00.

TSE FTS opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

