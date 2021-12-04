AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AT. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.43.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$252.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

In related news, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

