Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.55 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

