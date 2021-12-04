Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

TSE CPX opened at C$38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.51. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

