Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $709.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

