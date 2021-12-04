Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 374 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

CDNS stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

