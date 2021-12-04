1,917 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $30.42.

