1,917 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $30.42.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.