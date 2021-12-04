Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

