Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

JHMT opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $105.55.

