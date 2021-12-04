Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,620 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 31.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 63.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 70.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $31.45 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.