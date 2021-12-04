Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

