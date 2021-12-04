Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

