Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CENT opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

